Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,356 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,356 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 953,376 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

