DAD Hits Market Capitalization of $70.10 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DAD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $70.10 million and approximately $10.49 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAD has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

