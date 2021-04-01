ELYSIA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.21 Million (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 104.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 337.4% against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $97.98 million and $91.21 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.44 or 0.00646119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00068153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,767,992,670 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

