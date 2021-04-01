Insider Buying: Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Insider Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) insider Bruce Munro purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,500.00 ($70,357.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Macmahon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and consulting services to mining companies in Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

