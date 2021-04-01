Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 32.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,254,609. Apple has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.