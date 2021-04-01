Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 273,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

