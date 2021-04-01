Robinson Value Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,707 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXD. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

