Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $530,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in AbbVie by 12.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.11. 74,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,314. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

