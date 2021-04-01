The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,307. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

