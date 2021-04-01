UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,063. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

