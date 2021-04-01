Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,158. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.