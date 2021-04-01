247,588 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,000. JFrog makes up about 1.7% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

FROG traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,979. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.31.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,694,516.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 in the last ninety days.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

