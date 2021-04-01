Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Grows By 73.7%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the February 28th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Mobile stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.26% of Aurora Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,250. The company has a market cap of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, and sharing and short message service. The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei on April 9, 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

