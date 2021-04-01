Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Down 28.9% in March

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,800 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 292,185 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMUX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $341.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

