XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $36.51

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.51, but opened at $38.31. XPeng shares last traded at $38.38, with a volume of 138,562 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XPeng by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at $1,569,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $106,126,000.

