Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 535,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,346,144 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGB shares. TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

