8,290 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,591 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.