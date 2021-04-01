Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 173 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company had a trading volume of 36,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

