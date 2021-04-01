Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $252.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average of $241.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $178.13 and a 52-week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

