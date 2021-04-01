Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,431 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,830. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37.

