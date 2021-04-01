7,739 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214,700 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

