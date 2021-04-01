Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 255.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Generac by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Generac by 546.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.33.

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $329.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.22 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

