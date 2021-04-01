Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 587.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.86. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.