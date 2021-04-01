Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Down 3.9%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.84 and last traded at $92.84. Approximately 1,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 563,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

