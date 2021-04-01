2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Trading 7.2% Higher

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $41.00. 48,038 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,681,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

