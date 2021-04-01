Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

ORKLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.90. 10,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,471. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

