PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $28.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.82. 6,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,032. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

