Nebulas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.15 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Nebulas has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Nebulas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $71.88 million and $17.15 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00642666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 74,011,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,485,839 tokens. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.