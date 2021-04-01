Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of PRRWF stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

