PayBX (AXPR) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00051900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00642666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00068273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

PayBX Token Profile

AXPR is a token. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

