Dogecoin Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.64 billion and $4.44 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.00344497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,003,759,079 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

