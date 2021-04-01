2,769 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 280,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

