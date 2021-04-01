Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. G.Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8,258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 100,756 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

See Also: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.