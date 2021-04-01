Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after purchasing an additional 787,675 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $422,789,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $506.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.12 and a 200 day moving average of $519.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.67 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.43, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

