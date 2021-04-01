335 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,501. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.