KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 375 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.17. 5,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,147. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.