KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $92.77. 3,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.