Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $157.46 and a 1 year high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

