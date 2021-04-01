Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period.

Shares of PGHY opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.99.

