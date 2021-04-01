Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,107 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 324,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 802,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 437,400 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,235,000.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.91 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.