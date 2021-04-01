EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,136 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.51 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.92.

