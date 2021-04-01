Echo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,690 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 341,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after purchasing an additional 75,645 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,004,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.14. 76,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,040. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

