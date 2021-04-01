Analysts Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Price Target at $48.56

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

BK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,229. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

