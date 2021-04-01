Brokerages Set Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price at $38.75

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 54,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,590. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.