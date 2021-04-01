West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 59,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

