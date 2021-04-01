Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Increases By 72.5%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 72.5% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

GXTG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,235. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

