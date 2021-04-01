Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Price Target at GBX 675.64

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 675.64 ($8.83).

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 684.50 ($8.94). The stock had a trading volume of 135,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,751. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a one year high of GBX 754.75 ($9.86). The company has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 645.91.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

