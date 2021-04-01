West Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.57. 58,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

