Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Lifted by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after buying an additional 388,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,795. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.38 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

