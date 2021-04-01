Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

DaVita stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.24. 5,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

